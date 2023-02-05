Ambasador40

Frontend developer React, Redux, JS, TS, SCSS , CSS , HTML

--Hi), my name is Irek and I have been doing front-end development for more than 2 year. During this time I have developedand modified sites, landing pages and CRM systems on React.

--My goal is to gain good experience and new knowledge in order to become better, and also to share my experience and knowledge with others!

--Experience with Rest API

- Understanding how they work and where it is better to use Websocket in projects.

- Understanding and implementing adaptability and cross-browser compatibility.

- Good understanding of how the browser's internal engine works and how sites are rendered on it.

- Good understanding of the browser API.

-------------Professional skills and knowledge------------------------

-Knowledge of Javascript and ES6+, React+Redux;

-Strong knowledge of HTML5, CSS3/SCSS, experience in adaptive and cross-browser layout;

-Knowledge of HTTP/HTTPS protocol, experience with RestAPI;

-new project deployment.

-component development.

-development of new functionality.

-optimization and refactoring.

-state management: Redux, Redux Toolkit.

-data caching React Query.

-Project Builders: Webpack, Gulp, Vite.

-Preprocessors: Sass/Scss.

-Classnames.

-Knowledge of flexbox, gridlayout.

-TypeScript.

-SSR (Server-Side Rendering) : Next.js

-Node.js

-I have experience of working in a team.

------------------------Additional Information-----------------------------

1. Good understanding of the React framework and commercial experience in writing projects on it. The ability to write your own hooks and use them in the project. Knowledge and understanding of how React works, its strengths and weaknesses in development understanding how to send and receive data from the server

2. Understanding design principles and the ability to write clean and understandable code. I myself write in a functional style using 2 methodologies DRY and SOLID.

3. Have commercial experience in writing a landing page using animation.

4. Passion for code documentation.

5. Testing your code on all platforms, as I understand the principles of cross-platform well.

6. Good knowledge of not only regular authorization, but two-factor authorization.

7. Ability to work with user verification by mail or phone.