UI/UX Designer

Hi!

I am starting my career as UI/UX Designer, using Figma platform, and I want to become a professional in this business. It's very important for me to grow up my skills continuously and to collaborate with professionals for gaining experience. Well, eventually, I just want to make things around me more convenient, useful and beautiful)) So, let's get started!

My portfolio on Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/BaciJIickiH

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel. number: +380 969533670

Telegram: @BaciJIickiH