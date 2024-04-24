BlazerXXI

Руслан BlazerXXI

 
22 года
3 года на фриланс-бирже
Был
год назад
Front-end developer

Front-end developer Full time, part time.

Age: 21 years

City of residence: Kharkiv

Ready to work: Remotely, Ukraine

Contact us • email: [email protected]

Professional and other skills

• Good knowledge of HTML and CSS, semantics, JavaScript, Typescript, React, Next.js, SCSS/Less

• PUG, SCSS, Sass, Less;

• Bootstrap, Tailwind;

• Javascript, Typescript, JQuery;

• FTP;

• Docker;

• CMS;

• Figma;

• Adobe Photoshop 2022;

• Adobe Illustrator 2022;

• Open Server;

• Git, GitHub;

Examples of works

1. https://fuuuh.vercel.app/

2. https://blazerxxi.github.io/stretch-ceilings/

3. https://blazerxxi.github.io/Britlex-Language-School/

4. https://blazerxxi.github.io/Relvise/

5. https://blazerxxi.github.io/bakery-web/

6. https://react-website-erduaj6ps-blazerxxi.vercel.app/

7. https://blazerxxi.github.io/Furniture-Test-in-developing-/

8. https://archi-lcxip03op-blazerxxi.vercel.app/

CV • https://cv-front-end-dev.netlify.app

Linkedin • https://www.linkedin.com/in/ruslan-karliuk-33a988250/

GitHub • https://github.com/BlazerXXI

Telegram • https://t.me/BlazerXXI

