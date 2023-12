Python Django Developer

My main specialization is: Creation and updating of sites (Django). Creation of online stores, news sites and other media resources related to web development using many technologies.

I am developing API using Django Rest Framework.

Creation of bots for Discord, Telegram, VK.

My projects are stored in github repositories - github.com/BonusGned

Technology Stack:

- Python;

- Django;

- Flask;

- HTML/CSS;

- JavaScript;

- SQL;

- GIT;