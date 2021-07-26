BraveCreator

Full-stack Web Developer

Greetings, my name is Vladimir. I'm a full-stack developer with more than 4-year experience. In this period, I have developed several websites and applications using many environments and programming languages. I can develop sites from private landing pages up to commercial-grade platforms.

I have developed websites and applications for many kinds of businesses and organizations. I value time and money and believe in delivering quality services for my clients worldwide. I can learn new things to meet company needs fast.

Technical skills:

• HTML5, Semantic, Accessibility.

• CSS3, SCSS, BEM Methodology

• Bootstrap, Flex box, CSS grid

• JavaScript (es6+), jQuery

• React.js, Redux

• Git (GitHub, Gitlab, Bitbucket)

• Gulp, Webpack

• PHP, CMS OpenCart, WordPress

• MySQL, C/C++