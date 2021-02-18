Front End Angular 2+/React/Vue Developer with 4+ years of experience.

I have experience with both Front End and Back End technologies. Work with international teams gives me professional development, satisfaction and great joy of sharing knowledge and also responsibility. I work with Node.JS and React a lot on the side and love anything Javascript.

SKILS: Javascript, Typescript, Angular 2+, RxJS, NgRx(Redux), SSR Angular Universal, React, React Native, IONIC, JQuery, Bootstrap, UI-boostrap, Angular Material, Materialize, Fusioncharts.js, d3.js, GIT gulp, grunt, webpack, CSS3, HTML5.