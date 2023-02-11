CherkashynMykyta

Frontend Developer

I'm a Frontend developer who knows React, JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML5, CSS3, and Intermediate level of English. Eager to improve my developer skills and have a passion to build high-class web products. I see self-development in learning Vue/Angular/React Native if they would be on your projects. I can quickly find a common language with colleagues because I communicated with people a lot during my studying at Mate academy. I prefer to use time management tools, and set different restrictions to be ready for difficult situations. As a car driver, I'm a stress resisted person who tries to find the most humane way out of situations.