Video Editor | Artist

Yo!!! I am pleased to offer my expertise in video editing and photo editing to fulfill your creative needs. With a passion for visual storytelling and proficient in standard software, I am ready to deliver exceptional results that will exceed your expectations.

Video editing:

Proficient in programs such as Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve, Adobe After Effects. Meticulous attention to detail when combining visuals, sound and effects to create polished and engaging narratives. Experience with color grading and correction to enhance visual aesthetics. Sound design and sound enhancement to provide an immersive audio experience. Video optimization for different platforms and formats to ensure optimal viewing on a variety of devices.

Photo editing:

Advanced skills in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom for professional-level photo editing. Precise retouching and manipulation techniques for flawless and stunning images. Color correction and color enhancement for vibrant and breathtaking images. Background removal and replacement to create clean and visually appealing compositions. Photo restoration and restoration to revitalize old or damaged images. Editing and optimizing e-commerce product photos to make your products more appealing in the marketplace.

Why choose me?

Impeccable attention to detail and a commitment to deliver high quality work. Promptness in completing work without compromising on quality. Adaptability to different styles and genres, ensuring a personalized approach to your projects. I am willing to collaborate with clients to create visually stunning content. Let's discuss your project requirements and together bring your creative vision to life. Contact me today to get started on your video editing and photo editing projects!