SUMMARY:

Responsible and multitasking tester of profound comprehension of SDLC Analyze Business Requirement Documents, Functional Requirement Specification and options for using to create test cases and test plans for testing. Strong analytical skills in troubleshooting a project during its formation phase. Professional experience in testing mobile and web applications, API testing, as well as load testing.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

⦁ Functional and UI testing

⦁ Testing mobile applications

⦁ Reading and understanding service logs

⦁ Writing test documentation

⦁ Perform manual white and black box testing

⦁ Ability to conduct stress testing

⦁ Participation in the development of the demo at the SDLC stage

⦁ Adaptive and cross-browser testing

⦁ Manage defects using defect tracking tool

⦁ Participate in standing team meetings