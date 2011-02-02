Eridan-2002

Eridan-2002 is the Language Center which has operated in the translation services market

since 1996, and starting 2006 has been offering English language training.

The Translation Agency of the Center provides a wide range of services: written

translations on varied topics, editing, consecutive and simultaneous interpretation. Eridan-2002

has experience of cooperation with a number of Ukrainian and foreign industrial and commercial

enterprises. The Translation Agency works in accordance with the regulatory norms and standards

which ensures high quality of the final product.

More than 10 years of vigorous activity in the market allow us accumulate significant

translations experience in 97 various areas in 30 languages: audit, banking industry, commerce,

insurance, finance, law, oil/gas, nuclear power industry, machine building, engineering, medicine,

chemistry, pharmacology, ecology, social sciences, telecommunication, food industry, household

appliances, etc.

Eridan-2002 provides translations of agreements, contracts, business correspondence,

technical documents, business plans, investment projects, customs and declaration documents,

Web-pages, CGFNS forms, application forms, etc. The agency also fulfils translations of scientific,

technical, and publicistic literature.

In 2006, Eridan-2002 expanded its field of services and launched the program of TOEFL

iBT preparation, and eventually, the English language courses. Besides, Eridan-2002 is an ETS

authorized test site of TOEFL iBT (STN12743A), official representative of Regent Language

Training (Great Britain) and representative of Lake Tahoe Institute of English (USA).

Since April 2010, we have been offering new services for those who intend to study abroad:

open Study Abroad seminars, GRE training program, discussions on special topics with native-

speakers.

TOEIC Speaking & Writing iBT test administration is open at our center - you are welcome

to register!