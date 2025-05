Web-программист с комплексным подходом к задачам под любой бюджет

Age 34, over 10 years of experience in the web development industry.

Practice: PHP(10years) Go(3) SQL(10) noSQL(2) JS(8) React(2) QA(4) Linux(10) Docker(2) K8s(1) Aws(1)

During this time large number of varying complexity projects were completed, but the most important for me was always the steady growth of skills.

My professional achievements best describe the latest projects.

For the last four years, I have been developing software for participating companies in the system of state auctions Prozorro.sale, and developing other systems of electronic auctions.