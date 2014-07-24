Двенадцать книжек, полКамаза мануалов и 0,000000000001% Интернета сайтов - моему фрилансу скоро стукнет 20.
I am a native Russian writer/translator (based in Ukraine) with extensive experience in such sectors like IT, software, programming, electrics, gas&oil and more.
For 18 years of freelancing I have translated:
- 10 books (8 of them from English to Russian and 2 from German to Russian)
- Dozens of technical manuals, catalogues and references
- Hundreds of web-articles
My specialty fields are:
- IT (VBA, XML, SQL, IT security and cryptography)
- Oil & Gas (gas turbines, pumps)
- Power (distribution equipment)
P. S.
Portfolio in Russian: http://vic-khorev.narod.ru/portfolio.html
I also have written and published two books in Russian about VBA and MS Access.
9 лет назад
Большое спасибо за участие в конкурсе и интересные идеи!
Ответный отзыв
Все ОК.
