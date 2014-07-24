Двенадцать книжек, полКамаза мануалов и 0,000000000001% Интернета сайтов - моему фрилансу скоро стукнет 20.

I am a native Russian writer/translator (based in Ukraine) with extensive experience in such sectors like IT, software, programming, electrics, gas&oil and more.

For 18 years of freelancing I have translated:

- 10 books (8 of them from English to Russian and 2 from German to Russian)

- Dozens of technical manuals, catalogues and references

- Hundreds of web-articles

My specialty fields are:

- IT (VBA, XML, SQL, IT security and cryptography)

- Oil & Gas (gas turbines, pumps)

- Power (distribution equipment)

P. S.

Portfolio in Russian: http://vic-khorev.narod.ru/portfolio.html

I also have written and published two books in Russian about VBA and MS Access.