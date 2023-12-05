Front-End Developer (React, JS, TS) || Back-End Developer (NodeJS) || Full-Stack

Unlock your potential and achieve the best results in the field of development with my extensive skill set.

I am a Full Stack Developer capable of combining both front-end and back-end development to create high-quality web applications.

My portfolio includes the implementation of innovative solutions using React and Node.js technologies. With my skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, I design interfaces that impress with their visual appeal and functionality.

My expertise in web development allows me to create dynamic and user-oriented applications. In my arsenal, I also have skills in working with databases, API integration, version control systems, as well as testing and debugging.

My ability to understand and solve problems allows me to create efficient and reliable solutions for clients. Additionally, I have experience working in a team environment using Agile development methodologies.

My expertise in software design and architecture ensures that projects are developed with best practices in mind. I am ready to take on the challenge and contribute to your project, providing my knowledge and experience to achieve common goals.