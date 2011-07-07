Senior JAVA/J2EE Developer (Spring, Hibernate, JSF, Wicket, servlets...)

SKILLS

Summary:

• Knowledge of Core and Enterprise Java technology

• Knowledge of Object-Oriented and Enterprise design patterns

• Experience in Java Web Development Frameworks

• 4+ years of Java programming experience

• 4+ years of modelling and supporting database

• Strong Financial System background

• System administration experience

Programming languages:

• Object Pascal, SQL (experience 4+ years ), PL-SQL

• Java Core

• J2EE: JSP, Servlet, Portlets, JDBC, JNDI, LDAP, ANT, JUnit, EJB

• Technologies: RMI, Web-Services, EDI

• Frameworks: Spring, Struts, Hibernate, JSF, Wicket

• HTML, XML, XSL, XSLT, XPath, XSD, DocBook, FOP, iText, JavaScript, CSS

Server’s products:

• Database: Oracle, MySQL, Interbase, Firebird, Paradox, DBF, dBase

• Server: Apache, Tomcat, BEA WebLogic, JBoss

• SVN, CVS, eTar, JIRA, BugZilla

Operation systems

• Microsoft Windows Workstation 9x/ME/NT/2000/XP/Vista

• MS-DOS

Office Software:

• MS Office 97/2000/XP/2003, Lotus Notes, IE, FireFox, Mozilla, Opera, IBExpert etc.

• Select Architect, TortoiseCVS, WinCvs, StarTeam, PL/SQL Developer, 602XML Filler

• Delphi5-7, Eclipse, IntelliJ Idea 6-7, Weblogic Workshop 8.1

Protocols and services:

• TCP/IP (HTTP, FTP, SMTP, POP3)

Languages

• English – fluently

• Czech – fluently

• Russian– fluently

• Native language - Ukrainian

EXPERIENSE

November 2007

Present

PREFSOURCE S.R.O. Praha, Czech Republic

Senior J2EE Developer

Senior J2EE Developer

• Take part in developing Czechpoint application (wrote Web UI, Servlets, JSP, JSF, services, Spring, Hibernate, MySQL, HTML, CSS)

• Developed MVC module for Date Repository (Datove uloziste/Datove schranky)

a) upload and store certificates for users

b) authentificate users/login flow

c) wrote job-scheduler module (quartz)

• Developed B2B4C (Business to Business for Commerce) system for Globus k.s.

a) wrote all chain from back-end to Web UI: JSP, JSF, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML, XSL, XSLT, Xpath, XSD; Spring, Hibernate, Oracle; EDI

b) wrote services and Sharepoint downloader

c) took a part in developing and implementing e-shop in internal WEB-application (B2B4C)

d) developed and implemented a CRM-system

e) developed, analyzed and implemented a public connections for internal WEB-applications (security layer, verifications)

f) developed, analyzed and implemented a digital signing for PDF-reports from a smart-cart (iText, CAPICOM)

g) developed and implemented job-scheduler for background processes

• Created new packages/procedures/functions in Oracle DB

• Developed and implemented generating contracts (pdf, html, rtf) from Oracle DB in DocBook with the help of FOP

• Quickly learned new tasks and rapidly resolved problems

• Used internal communicating system – eSynergy

• Wrote some background process for BEA Weblogic (processed EDI messages – ORDERS, RECADV, INVOICE, IFTMAN etc.)

• Rewrote some processes in BEA Weblogic to independed job-scheduler in Tomcat by help Quartz and Threads.

• Supported and wrote a new portlets-base code

• Rewrote web application from portlets to JSF technology

July 2007

October 2007

SHIFTLABS UA Uzhgorod, Ukraine

Team Lead

• Developed WEB application for Beeline (wrote Web UI, WAP2 UI, back-end operations- Servlets, JSP, JSF, HTML, XHTML, JavaScript, CSS, XSL, XSLT)

• Divided dispensed tasks with help and explanations and different priority

• Quickly learned new tasks and rapidly resolved problems

March 2007

July 2007

SHIFTLABS UA Uzhgorod, Ukraine

Java developer

• Wrote SWING forms, new UI components

• Wrote Web Services (using X-Fire, Spring, Hibernate)

• Wrote application for creating dump and loading from dump database (MySQL)

September 2005-

August 2007

TRANSCARPATHIAN OFFICE OF SWEDBANK Uzhgorod, Ukraine

Senior developer

• Wrote program which moved incoming correspondences using mask (J2SE, JDBC)

• Wrote script for automation of the administration (PHP, MySQL)

• Wrote program for decryption and logged customer’s transactions (J2SE, JDBC)

• Wrote programs which creates accounts-report for department of statistic (FastReport, QuickReport, GDI)

• Developed and supported webpage of local office (РНР5, Apache 2.0.55)

• Administrated and technical supported of ATM network

• Administrated and technical supported of CASH-terminals

• Supported network of ATM (Cisco, modems)

• Installed and technical supported of the banking Software

March 2005-

September 2005

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CB “PRIVATBANK” Uzhgorod, Ukraine

Chief of Department of monitoring and development of the ATM network

• Developed and monitored work of ATM’s (about 60 items)

• Administrated and technical supported of CASH-terminals

• Wrote programs for monitoring of the ATM network: (Win32 API, COM, ActiveX, XML)

1. presents money in ATM

2. problems in HW

3. notification by SMS and E-mail

• Wrote program which logged incoming calls and e-mail into call-tracking database (Paradox, Interbase)

April 2004

March 2005

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CB “PRIVATBANK” Uzhgorod, Ukraine

Manager of information’s technologies

• Wrote programs for monitoring of the ATM network (Win32 API, COM)

• Wrote programs for making reports of the client accounts (FastReport)

• Wrote programs for automation of the administration (Win32 API, COM, Threads)

• Installed and configuration Windows 98/2000/NT/XP

• Installed and technical supported of the ATM network (Wincor Nixdorf, Windows NT 4.0 Workstation)

• Supported WEB server of Apache 2.0.55

December 2001

June 2003

CITY CHILD’S POLICLINIC IN UZHGOROD Uzhgorod, Ukraine

Engineer-programmer

• Wrote programs for creating Database of clients of policlinic (Paradox, Interbase, MDI)

• Wrote programs for printing of statistics and reports (QuickReport, GDI)

• Installed and configured of Windows 98/2000/ME

• Created of monthly, quarterlies, annual reports (dbf, dBase, Paradox)

• Maintenance of peripheral units (printers, scanners, modems)

EDUCATION

September 2004 NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF UZHGOROD Uzhgorod, Ukraine

July 2006 Faculty of Economics

Finances department

• Expert in finances

September 2003 UNIVERSITY OF MASARIK IN BRNO Brno, Czech Republic

January 2004 Faculty of Informatics

Applied mathematics department

• Unfinished master’s degree course

September 2002 NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF UZHGOROD Uzhgorod, Ukraine

July 1998 Faculty of Mathematics

Cybernetics and Applied mathematics department

• Master’s degree of mathematic

ADDITIONALLY

CERTIFICATIONS

• Sun Certified Programmer for the Java Platform, Standard Edition 5.0

• 80-hours Intermediate English course

• 80-hours Upper English course

• 80-hours Intermediate Czech language course

Own projects:

1. Comedy Club Portal – Web portal for Specialized Community with registration (Spring, Hibernate, JDBC)

2. FileManager – web based systems for secured file management (Struts, JDBC)

3. Stamp – Client-server application which managements all process of doing stamp's productions (Delphi7, InterBase 6.5)

4. CalcMoney – this application controls of cash flow. (Delphi7, InterBase 6.5).

5. MailMove – the application for system administrator who needed automatically sort incoming correspondents according to workers.

6. Neuronal element. This theory has being researched on mathematician faculty of the National University of Uzhgorod.

• Possibility of parallel prosecution of a few projects

• Highly motivated, dependable troubleshooter and problem-solver

• Enthusiastic learner who quickly grasps concepts and technical skills

• Work in a team, flexibility

• Willingly learned new things and also active self-training, analytical possibilities

Personal data:

• Date of birth: 13.01.1981

• Marital status: Married

• Nationality: Ukrainian

• Driving license (category “B”, “C”)