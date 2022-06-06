I can create full stack web site but my strengths is backend development CSS HTML JS PHP Laravel mySQL AJAX

+380637735882

[email protected]

Telegram: @ioann_30

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ioann-kovriga-210501239/

https://github.com/Ioann33

I am looking for an interesting and profitable job pretending.

Learned basic HTML CSS and JS, more studied PHP and all those things that are related with backend development, things like database design, mySQL language, framework Laravel , used to Github for saving own projects.

Familiar with MVC architecture, and CRUD functional, AJAX structure, learned and implements OOP principles in programming.

I had graduation team project where we were developed together full stack web site. During this project we been communicated a lot and help each other. It was difficult , we had no instruction and we started with nothing. And finali we had complit this case . It was interesting experience deal with each other.

Team project — https://github.com/Ioann33/Graduation-team-Laravel-project

So now i am open for new job web developers.

####### My work experience ######

My first own website i created using the procedural programming method is - https://github.com/Ioann33/big-deal.my-first-site

I developed site design using HTML and CSS and Bootstrap framework , made convertor cryptocurrency using JS and PHP for to generate dynamic HTML pages in response, with user authentication and providing him with CRUD functionality on the site.

My second own website i created using the object oriented programming is - https://github.com/Ioann33/mysecond_OOPsite

This site is interaction with database. Includes registration, authentication user and CRUD functional.

Third site is a team project - the online store on MVC structure -

https://github.com/Ioann33/online-store

This site is interaction with database and includes CRUD functional for products, authentication user.