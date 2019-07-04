Julianovna

Hello!

Seeking the position of a web designer , where my creativity , skills , knowledge of beauty and passion , will be employed awesome look that suits the occasion. I do not have much experience in business project , but I have developed design to improve my skills and learn new tools. Objective to obtain a position of junior / trainee UI Designer.

About ME

-Hard - working

-Responsible

-Fast - learner

-Open to new knowledge

SKILLS

-Photoshop CC

-XD

Experience courses and trainings

-FREEWAY (feb 2019 - May 2019)

-WAYUP

-SKILLBOX

My social networks

https://www.behance.net/evschik6927

[email protected]