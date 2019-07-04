Julianovna

Hello!
Seeking the position of a web designer , where my creativity , skills , knowledge of beauty and passion , will be employed awesome look that suits the occasion. I do not have much experience in business project , but I have developed design to improve my skills and learn new tools. Objective to obtain a position of junior / trainee UI Designer.
About ME
-Hard - working
-Responsible
-Fast - learner
-Open to new knowledge
SKILLS
-Photoshop CC
-XD
Experience courses and trainings
-FREEWAY (feb 2019 - May 2019)
-WAYUP
-SKILLBOX
My social networks
https://www.behance.net/evschik6927