Manual qa. Perform Testing of web and mobile applications

Examples of my works (test cases,check lists, bug reports) you can see if you go to the link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1X-R2OSoTOFa5NGGeBm1bkVTakqF0CBl_nemgeoIPD7Y/edit#gid=137825973

Примеры моих работ (тест-кейсы, чек-листы баг-репорты) можно увидеть, перейдя по ссылке, которая указана ниже:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1X-R2OSoTOFa5NGGeBm1bkVTakqF0CBl_nemgeoIPD7Y/edit#gid=342384862

My skills: logical thinking, quick learning, high self-motivation, team player. Communicative, organized, honest, hard-working, responsible, punctual, attentive to details.

Technical skills:

-Basic experience HTML, CSS

-Basic knowledge of Databases, SQL, MySQL

-Basic understanding of client-server architecture (HTTP)

-Knowledge of the QA methodologies and approaches

-Understanding of test design techniques

-Experience in writing of test documentation: Test Cases, Test Plans, Check Lists, Bug reports

-Practical experience in testing Web and Mobile Apps

-Creation Test Cases in Test Link

-Creation and verification Bug reports in Jira, Mantis

-Understanding of project lifecycle

-Good understanding Agile methodologies (Scrum)

-Understanding of HTTP methods

-Basic experience in automated testing using Selenium IDE