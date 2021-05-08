Examples of my works (test cases,check lists, bug reports) you can see if you go to the link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1X-R2OSoTOFa5NGGeBm1bkVTakqF0CBl_nemgeoIPD7Y/edit#gid=137825973
Примеры моих работ (тест-кейсы, чек-листы баг-репорты) можно увидеть, перейдя по ссылке, которая указана ниже:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1X-R2OSoTOFa5NGGeBm1bkVTakqF0CBl_nemgeoIPD7Y/edit#gid=342384862
My skills: logical thinking, quick learning, high self-motivation, team player. Communicative, organized, honest, hard-working, responsible, punctual, attentive to details.
Technical skills:
-Basic experience HTML, CSS
-Basic knowledge of Databases, SQL, MySQL
-Basic understanding of client-server architecture (HTTP)
-Knowledge of the QA methodologies and approaches
-Understanding of test design techniques
-Experience in writing of test documentation: Test Cases, Test Plans, Check Lists, Bug reports
-Practical experience in testing Web and Mobile Apps
-Creation Test Cases in Test Link
-Creation and verification Bug reports in Jira, Mantis
-Understanding of project lifecycle
-Good understanding Agile methodologies (Scrum)
-Understanding of HTTP methods
-Basic experience in automated testing using Selenium IDE