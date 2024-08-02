UI/UX Designer

I am a UX/UI designer with 2+ year of experience in a software company, startup, agency and freelance.

Through this experience I have:

-Understanding of design thinking, UX principles, modular/atomic and interactive design

-Strong sense of good aesthetics and visual design trends︎

-Working within the constraints of the design system

-Prioritize work, assess time and meet deadlines

I create design decisions as a result of careful thought and a user-centered approach.

My experience also includes:

-Active practice in the production of websites and mobile app

-Comunications with customers

-Developing of landing page

-Developing a mobille app for the coworking network

-Conducted user research including usability testing, user interviews, feedback analysis, etc

-Developing an adaptive design for website

-Development of a website for the purchase and sale of clothing

My portfolio: https://www.behance.net/karinafedorova