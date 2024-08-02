I am a UX/UI designer with 2+ year of experience in a software company, startup, agency and freelance.
Through this experience I have:
-Understanding of design thinking, UX principles, modular/atomic and interactive design
-Strong sense of good aesthetics and visual design trends︎
-Working within the constraints of the design system
-Prioritize work, assess time and meet deadlines
I create design decisions as a result of careful thought and a user-centered approach.
My experience also includes:
-Active practice in the production of websites and mobile app
-Comunications with customers
-Developing of landing page
-Developing a mobille app for the coworking network
-Conducted user research including usability testing, user interviews, feedback analysis, etc
-Developing an adaptive design for website
-Development of a website for the purchase and sale of clothing
My portfolio: https://www.behance.net/karinafedorova
