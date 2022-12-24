Konstantin898

3D visualisation
Hello. My name is Konstantin, I am a 3D interior visualizer. I can create juicy images for your projects. I work in 3D Max + V-ray, Photoshop. I want to offer cooperation.
My portfolio: https://www.behance.net/konstanpeihan
The cost of the visualization is $ 7 / m.
I make 3-5 angles per room.
Two rounds of editing is free.
I only work with a Technical Assignment.
The technical task should include:
- Photos;
- Plans: dimensional in DWG and PDF, furniture, ceilings, lighting, sockets, floors, heaters, air conditioning;
- Walls;
-Color solution and materials used;
- Links to manufacturers / 3D models of furniture, lighting, decorations;
- References, collages, moodboards.
Dates 2-4 days per room.