work well in a team, complete assignments with enthusiasm and on time. I like to work progressively and for the benefit of the company. For me, work is accustomed to everything, also in parallel with work I learn new programming and study psychology. Model, sportswoman, for a healthy lifestyle.

EDUCATION/ОБРАЗОВАНИЕ :

KROK University, Computer Science, Higher education from 2020 to 2022; CROC College, Software Engineering, Junior Specialist from 2016 to 2020; STEP Computer Academy (junior + senior) from 2014 to 2020;

WORK EXPERIENCE/ ОПЫТ РАБОТЫ :

Director of the department for international sales of securities from 06.2020 to 10.2020 (4 months) Union (finance); Tester from 03.2019 to 06.2020 (1 year) Google (testing programs for the student program); Frontend - a developer from 10.2019 to 03.2020 (4 months) - worked on an order for an employer directly, led a team of programmers to create a new website for the company.

BACK OF TONGUES/ЗНАНИЕ ЯЗЫКОВ :

English ( английский ) – С1 ( certificate from the Study Academy school );

Polish ( польский ) – В2 ( 3 months of study in Krakow at the Jagilon University );

DEVELOPER KNOWLEDGE/ ЗНАНИЯ В СФЕРЕ РАЗРАБОТЧИКА:

Nuxt.js / Node.js / Tailwind CSS / Back-end API / Vue.js / Vanilla JS / ES6/ES7 /

Progressive Web Apps / Reast / Intersection Observer API / UI~UX / SASS/SCSS/Less/PostCSS / RESTful интерфейс / опыт в PostgreSQL/MySQL etc.