Goal-Oriented Middle software developer. C# || Js || Asp.net || React.js

Skills:

1. API Design and Development

2. Software Development Standards

3. Source and Version Control: Git, GitHub

4. Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)

5.Programming Languages: C#, Java,

6. ASP.NET

7. React.js

8. ASP.NET CORE

9. ASP.NET MVC

10. ASP.NET WEBAPI

11. HTML, CSS

12. Bootstrap

13. Db(Postgres, MySql)

Strongly skilled and experienced C#, Js developer. Adept at all aspects of web and technical support. Able to present work accessibly to executive-level decision makers.