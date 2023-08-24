Goal-Oriented Middle software developer. C# || Js || Asp.net || React.js
Skills:
1. API Design and Development
2. Software Development Standards
3. Source and Version Control: Git, GitHub
4. Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
5.Programming Languages: C#, Java,
6. ASP.NET
7. React.js
8. ASP.NET CORE
9. ASP.NET MVC
10. ASP.NET WEBAPI
11. HTML, CSS
12. Bootstrap
13. Db(Postgres, MySql)
Strongly skilled and experienced C#, Js developer. Adept at all aspects of web and technical support. Able to present work accessibly to executive-level decision makers.