MSDLab

Руслана Довжик MSDLab

 
48 лет
10 лет на фриланс-бирже
Была
7 лет назад
Разработка мобильных приложений и комплексных интернет решений (SMO, SMM, SEO)

About company

 MSDLab company – team of experts in mobile and web development.

  • We have high level specialists
  • Experienced employees (more than two years in IT scope)
  • Specialists with higher educations in IT
  • We offer services of full cycles for IT companies andother clients
Technical skills:

Operation system: Android, iOS, Windows

Languages: HTML, CSS/CSS 3, JavaScript, PHP, Java, C/C++, XML

DB: MySQL, SQL-ite, SQL, JDBC Oracle, PostgreSQL, Mongo, JackRabbit

Среды разработки: jQuery, jQuery mobile, jQuery UI, BackBone, Zend, Symphony, Smarty,Spring, Grails, Velocity, Cactus, EJB, JMS, JPA, JSF, Tapestry, Scala, Seam, Perl, Rails,Sinatra

Technology: AJAX, iPhone SDK, Cocoa Touch,Android SDK, Android Native Development Kit (NDK), Android DT (ADT)

Platforms: JavaSE/EE, LAMP PHP/MySQL, Rails, Grails, Netty

Web servers: Apache, JBoss, TomCat, Oracle, Mongrel, Jetty 

Web promotion: SMO, SMM, SEO

Why do companies work with us? 

Knowledge

  • We use best technology for client’s tasks. It allows usto achieve best result.
Responsibility

  • We accept responsible approach in all levels of theproject realization, our client trust us in very difficult tasks.
Smart price

  • We lead an open and transparent pricing policy and offercompetitive price for our services.
Be in time

  • We have good organize work process, balanced team ofprofessionals. It allows us to find best decisions for our client in right time.
Our main principles:
  • Feedback to client
  • Honesty and integrity
  • Orientation to the result
  • Further cooperation

Clients Geography 

  • Germany
  • Ukraine
  • USA
  • Russia
Cycle of project realization

Initiation

•Task analyses, signed contract, NDA contract

Proposal

•Detailed tasks analyses and proposal with decision

Interfaces

•Creation of project architecture and technical design

Development, Testing, Delivery

•Product development, product tests, product delivery

Support  

•Guarantee after development in accordance of client requirements

Contact: [email protected]

Портфолио

Отзывы заказчиков

UlmFamily
Ольга 
40 лет
16 лет в сервисе
Была
7 лет назад
$180
10 баллов
10 лет назад
Требуется верстка
Честно сказать, давно такого не встречала - исполнитель делает верстку 1 в 1 с эскизом и практически без правок. Верстка в моем случае была сложной. Все выполнено четко и в срок, всегда на связи, всегда готовы ответить на вопросы. Был промах с моей стороны, я забыла сообщить некоторые технические требования, пошли на встречу и внесли изменения. Рекомендую. Планирую обращаться в будущем. Большое спасибо.
Очень комфортно и надёжно работать с этим заказчиком. Четко ставит задачи, отправляет необходимые материалы, своевременно делает оплату. Все договоренности выполняются.
Ответный отзыв
Мобильные приложения
нет отзывов
$13/час
от $500от 5 дней
#241