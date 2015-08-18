Разработка мобильных приложений и комплексных интернет решений (SMO, SMM, SEO)

About company

MSDLab company – team of experts in mobile and web development.

We have high level specialists

Experienced employees (more than two years in IT scope)

Specialists with higher educations in IT

We offer services of full cycles for IT companies andother clients

Operation system: Android, iOS, Windows

Languages: HTML, CSS/CSS 3, JavaScript, PHP, Java, C/C++, XML

DB: MySQL, SQL-ite, SQL, JDBC Oracle, PostgreSQL, Mongo, JackRabbit

Среды разработки: jQuery, jQuery mobile, jQuery UI, BackBone, Zend, Symphony, Smarty,Spring, Grails, Velocity, Cactus, EJB, JMS, JPA, JSF, Tapestry, Scala, Seam, Perl, Rails,Sinatra

Technology: AJAX, iPhone SDK, Cocoa Touch,Android SDK, Android Native Development Kit (NDK), Android DT (ADT)

Platforms: JavaSE/EE, LAMP PHP/MySQL, Rails, Grails, Netty

Web servers: Apache, JBoss, TomCat, Oracle, Mongrel, Jetty

Web promotion: SMO, SMM, SEO

Why do companies work with us?

Knowledge

We use best technology for client’s tasks. It allows usto achieve best result.

We accept responsible approach in all levels of theproject realization, our client trust us in very difficult tasks.

We lead an open and transparent pricing policy and offercompetitive price for our services.

We have good organize work process, balanced team ofprofessionals. It allows us to find best decisions for our client in right time.

Feedback to client

Honesty and integrity

Orientation to the result

Further cooperation

Clients Geography

Germany

Ukraine

USA

Russia

Initiation

•Task analyses, signed contract, NDA contract

Proposal

•Detailed tasks analyses and proposal with decision

Interfaces

•Creation of project architecture and technical design

Development, Testing, Delivery

•Product development, product tests, product delivery

Support

•Guarantee after development in accordance of client requirements

Contact: [email protected]