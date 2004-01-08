front-end developer

I am a Junior+/Middle front-end web developer, at this stage I am making websites for a portfolio and taking courses from Yandex. I am looking for a job/part-time job/projects for permanent work or for experience/portfolio.

I had experience working in a team and in small local projects.

I am ready and willing to develop in the field of web development and get all possible skills.



Skills and knowledge

☞ Development tools: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, basic knowledge of Node.js and webpack.js .

☞ Layout features: writing code using BEM methodology, implementing an adaptive website for different devices (phones, tablets, computers), neat, valid code.

☞ Programs I work with: VS Code, Figma, GitHub, Git Bash.

☞ The OS on which I can work: Windows and Mac os.



GitHub with my works:

https://mea6ea6.github.io/my-foobar/