Mariana12_

EnvisionTEC GmbH

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of 3D printing solutions for the rapid manufacture of customized products utilizing its proprietary

consumables across a variety of markets. Since its first patent

submission in 1999, EnvisionTEC developed and released 3D print

solutions consisting of 3D printers, print materials, replacement parts

as well as training and other services. EnvisionTEC’s proprietary,

multi-platform 3D Printer technology delivers high precision, surface

quality and functionality as well as the ability to use a wide range

of materials at production speeds that it believes are superior to those

offered by its competitors. With 18 U.S. patents and 91 foreign

patents, EnvisionTEC works with a strong customer and partner base

in diverse sectors such as jewelry, hearing aid, dental, consumer, auto

manufacturing and design companies.