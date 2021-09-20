Mariana12_

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of 3D printing solutions for the rapid manufacture of customized products utilizing its proprietary
consumables across a variety of markets. Since its first patent
submission in 1999, EnvisionTEC developed and released 3D print
solutions consisting of 3D printers, print materials, replacement parts
as well as training and other services. EnvisionTEC’s proprietary,
multi-platform 3D Printer technology delivers high precision, surface
quality and functionality as well as the ability to use a wide range
of materials at production speeds that it believes are superior to those
offered by its competitors. With 18 U.S. patents and 91 foreign
patents, EnvisionTEC works with a strong customer and partner base
in diverse sectors such as jewelry, hearing aid, dental, consumer, auto
manufacturing and design companies.