Copywriter

Good day. I’m a professional writer in niches such as finance, marketing, health care, IT, and real estate. However, because it’s healthy and invigorating for any writer to have a broad circle of work, I’m also writing on demand. The principal goal of my copy is to the interest of the readers and bring some “fresh air” into the topic.

For instance, my work as a marketing copywriter has been boiled down to the following. Many of today’s business owners are claiming: “The sales are going down, and we don’t know why”. Yes, the sales could retreat because of factors such as the market or the competition. But more often than not, that’s not the real cause. The real reasons why sales are languishing are weak marketing messages.

The truth is that all companies around the globe have their own advantages but customers are looking only for special benefits which are relevant to them right here and right now.

My job is to present these benefits in a way that touches the principal logic of a prospect or a customer. Consequently, the process of creating an effective copy to sell goods and services on a regular basis often requires time and effort. The process includes the research, the writing, and the polishing. And it's hardly possible to find another way around that will promise results.

Generally, to successfully sell goods on a regular basis, it’s highly recommended to know the factors that are involved in the process:

• The sales pitch. The pitch (or copy) is the sales message a company is willing to present to prospects and customers. Specifically, the goal of the pitch is to persuade people towards the purchasing decision.

• The delivery system. The delivery systems are the channels of communication to reach prospects and customers. Traditionally well-known delivery systems are TV, radio, print, newspaper, magazine, and the Internet. All of these systems above have their own advantages.

The only substantial difference is the cost of each of these systems and it varies dramatically. For instance, the Internet is the cheapest delivery system among all others. And that’s why it’s so popular and easy to communicate sales messages and achieve substantial ROI without exceeding the budget.

To conclude, it’s noteworthy to mention that every company has a product or service to sell and there’re open-wide markets for them in the world.

It’s the fact that people already need and want to purchase specific goods and services on a regular basis. All that is necessary to accelerate the sales is to present the sales message in a clear and professional fashion.

