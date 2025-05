Krasyuk Alexandr

FRONT END DEVELOPER

CONTACT ME AT

PERSONAL PROFILE

I am a certified Front End developer with no previous

commercial project experience. Eager to start my IT-

path. Strong creative and analytical skills. Team player

with an eye for detail.

artemstarovoyt My main goal is to become a Full stack developer in 1

years.

HARD SKILLS PET PROJECTS

JavaScript Bootstrap

React Vue JS Website

HTML Node JS Subject: Goods card (actions: goods adding, deleting,

CSS Express JS displaying inside the bin )

jQuery MongoDB Technology: HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Git MEVN

Browser "SNAKE" game

Subject: Game logic, Canvas tag

SOFT SKILLS Technology: HTML5, JavaScript

Time management Landing page for e-commerce

Lifelong learner

Subject: Furniture shop

Communication skills

Teamwork

Technology: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, ReactJS

Problem-solving skills and

critical thinking Website front page

English Intermediate (A2-B1) Subject: Services

Technology: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery

EDUCATIONAL HISTORY A web-form for commenting

Subject: None

NTU ''KPI'', Master Technology: HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Transportation engineering

Source IT Website Portfolio / Bootstrap practice

JavaScript (Front end developer)

Technology: HTML, JavaScript, Bootstrap

IT Proger

JavaScript (Front end developer)