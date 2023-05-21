Muhammad_571

Frontend Developer

I am Ozodov Mirafzal Frontend programmer. I was born in

2004 28 august in Tashkent. My interest in IT started 2 years ago.

I have been studying at PDP Academy for a year.

I want to be a Full Stack programmer in the future.

My goals are to work as a Full Stack programmer in the largest

companies in the world. I want to not only work for the biggest

companies in the world, maybe also start my own IT company.

My goal is to make my IT company one of the best in the world.