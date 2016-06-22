QA engineer

Varin Nikolai

23 years (26 October 1992),

gender male,

Bishkek.

+996 550 169224

Skype: nickoolay_92

[email protected]

Quality assurance/testing engineer

Employment: Full-time

Schedule: Full day

Education:

Some college

Languages:

Russian - native

English - basic knowledge

Optimal Dynamics

Remote work https://optimal-dynamics.com

QA Engineer

Planning and setting tasks.

Management features to return users, control postprooduction

The institution required test documentation of any complexity

Using the bug tracker: jira

Working with test documentation: confluence

September 2015 - current moment.

CyberNamba

Bishkek

Help in organizing eSports finals match.

Help in organizing and conducting kibersaortivnogo match.

March 2015 - April 2015.

Illuminatus Media

Bishkek

Organizer mass activities

Organization and carrying a football match among schoolchildren.

March 2014 - July 2014.

Gaujin int.

Voronezh, warthunder.ru/ru

QA Engineer

Planning and setting tasks.

Management features to return users, control postprooduction

The institution required test documentation of any complexity

Using the bug tracker: mantis

Working with test documentation: testopia

February 2013-July 2013

CQC

Bishkek, www.qualitycenter.kg/

QA Engineer

Planning and setting tasks.

Management features to return users, control postprooduction

The institution required test documentation of any complexity

Using the bug tracker: Bugzilla

Working with test documentation: wiki

February 2012-November 2013

Key skills

Educability

Ability to work with a PC.

Ability to plan and allocate tasks.

Organization of the testing process.

Management features to return users, control postproduction.

The institution required test documentation of any complexity.

Organization of weight. activities.

About me:

I aspire to new knowledge, engaged in constant self-training.

Citizenship, travel time to work

Citizenship: Kyrgyzstan

Work permit: Kyrgyzstan

The desired travel time to work: does not matter