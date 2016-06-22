Varin Nikolai
23 years (26 October 1992),
gender male,
Bishkek.
+996 550 169224
Skype: nickoolay_92
Quality assurance/testing engineer
Employment: Full-time
Schedule: Full day
Education:
Some college
Languages:
Russian - native
English - basic knowledge
Optimal Dynamics
Remote work https://optimal-dynamics.com
QA Engineer
Planning and setting tasks.
Management features to return users, control postprooduction
The institution required test documentation of any complexity
Using the bug tracker: jira
Working with test documentation: confluence
September 2015 - current moment.
CyberNamba
Bishkek
Help in organizing eSports finals match.
Help in organizing and conducting kibersaortivnogo match.
March 2015 - April 2015.
Illuminatus Media
Bishkek
Organizer mass activities
Organization and carrying a football match among schoolchildren.
March 2014 - July 2014.
Gaujin int.
Voronezh, warthunder.ru/ru
QA Engineer
Planning and setting tasks.
Management features to return users, control postprooduction
The institution required test documentation of any complexity
Using the bug tracker: mantis
Working with test documentation: testopia
February 2013-July 2013
CQC
Bishkek, www.qualitycenter.kg/
QA Engineer
Planning and setting tasks.
Management features to return users, control postprooduction
The institution required test documentation of any complexity
Using the bug tracker: Bugzilla
Working with test documentation: wiki
February 2012-November 2013
Key skills
Educability
Ability to work with a PC.
Ability to plan and allocate tasks.
Organization of the testing process.
Management features to return users, control postproduction.
The institution required test documentation of any complexity.
Organization of weight. activities.
About me:
I aspire to new knowledge, engaged in constant self-training.
Citizenship, travel time to work
Citizenship: Kyrgyzstan
Work permit: Kyrgyzstan
The desired travel time to work: does not matter