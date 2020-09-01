Oleksandr_2357

Work is work

Between 09.2020 and 06.2021 was working for COLLAR company as Manager IT.

One year (11.2018-12.2019) of working in Sbitsoft company on the post of manual QA and half of year experience on the post of junior C++ developer in the same place.

Also, four years (since 2016) of participating in freelance projects on sources freelancehunt.com and freelance.ua. There is experience of educational and commercial projects.

Duties: developing informational systems (including accounting systems), parsers, image processing systems (machine learning), games, namely informational, mathematical and program models and their realizations for desktop and network frameworks (chiefly for MS Windows OS). That means creating, testing and setup databases and applications, as well as writing technical and test documentation for them after client’s briefs and negotiations as well as after test cases.

Have confident skills in mathematics, have confident skills of working with Matlab; also have skills of programming on C, C++ (native and managed) and C# (mostly engineer programs, different GUI and API, data access technologies, frontend and backend developing, multithreading), have some knowledge of JavaScript (for Google API), SQL/PSM, PL/SQL and Transact-SQL, used to work a lot with cmd.exe and Windows PowerShell. I also have knowledge of some software lifecycle processes (ISO 12207, ГОСТ 34, Oracle CDM) and QMS (ISO 9000, ГОСТ 28195-89) standards. Schemes and drawings used to perform with BPwin and Microsoft Visio. I consider myself to be hardworking, reliable and confident person.

I have full secondary education and basic high education of Chernihiv National University of Technology, Bachelor of Computer engineering. I can supply you references from the place of study or working, if necessary.

I am speaking fluent Ukrainian and Russian, have upper-intermediate level of English and primary level of German.