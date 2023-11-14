Omnipotent

Front-End Developer(HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, React)

Good afternoon I am a junior front-end developer. I specialize in HTML5, CSS3, JS, React. Completed full stack developer course at IT School GoIT. On the course, I gained invaluable practical experience in programming both in team and in single projects. In addition, he was engaged in personal projects. It is very important for me to find a job in my new specialty because I realized that programming is my calling.

GitHub - https://github.com/Aleksey0808

Email - [email protected]