Prostobulat

Junior/Middle UIX Designer

UX/UI Designer, опыт работы 1.5 года, работал как над большими проектами, так и над короткими одноразовыми заказами.

Никогда не возникало проблем с взаимосвязью с заказчиками, сходу понимаю, что нужно заказчику и помогаю с выбором, если нету определенных ТЗ

Владею:

- Figma

- Protopie

- Blender

Так же разбираюсь в 3D моделировании и немного в 3D анимации

Мое портфолио: dribbble Topskiy

На остальные вопросы могу рассказать лично. Если хотите связаться со мной - tg @IXcommie

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

UX / UI Designer, 1.5 years of experience, worked on both large projects and short one-time orders.I have never had any problems with the relationship with customers, I immediately understand what the customer needs and help with the choice if there are no specific terms of reference

I own:

- Figma

- Protopie

-Blender

I also understand 3D modeling and a little 3D animation.

My portfolio: dribbble - Topskiy

I can tell you the rest of the questions personally. If you want to contact me - telegram: @IXcommie