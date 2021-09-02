Prostobulat

UX/UI Designer, опыт работы 1.5 года, работал как над большими проектами, так и над короткими одноразовыми заказами.Никогда не возникало проблем с взаимосвязью с заказчиками, сходу понимаю, что нужно заказчику и помогаю с выбором, если нету определенных ТЗ
Владею:
- Figma
- Protopie
- Blender
Так же разбираюсь в 3D моделировании и немного в 3D анимации
Мое портфолио: dribbble Topskiy
На остальные вопросы могу рассказать лично. Если хотите связаться со мной - tg @IXcommie
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
UX / UI Designer, 1.5 years of experience, worked on both large projects and short one-time orders.I have never had any problems with the relationship with customers, I immediately understand what the customer needs and help with the choice if there are no specific terms of reference
I own:
- Figma
- Protopie
-Blender
I also understand 3D modeling and a little 3D animation.
My portfolio: dribbble - Topskiy
I can tell you the rest of the questions personally. If you want to contact me - telegram: @IXcommie