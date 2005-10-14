R_Murtazin

Роман R_Murtazin

 
40 летУкраина/Киев
8 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
4 месяца назад
Настройка Google Analytics 4 - Google Tag Manager - Отслеживание конверсий

Hi there!

Thanks for checking my profile!

I’m a Google Tag Manager/GA4 Expert specializing in conversion tracking.

I have over three years of daily experience setting up Google Analytics/GTM accounts;  setting up conversion tracking using GTM to send conversion data to GA4, Google Ads, Facebook, and Bing ads. I’ve worked with various CMS - WordPress, Shopify, Clickfunnels, BigCommerce, OpenCart, WIX, and PrestaShop.

How can I help you:

✅ I can set up tracking of any event you need: form submission, button clicks, link clicks, E-commerce tracking, iframe tracking (e.g. Calendly), video interactions, and so on

✅ I can extract any info from dataLayer and use it in GTM/Analytics/Ads reports

✅ I can check your existing GTM or Google Analytics account to find any tracking errors and fix them.

✅ GA4/GA UA - Any reports you want

📞 Feel free to text me right now 

🔥  I'm available now and I’m open for cooperation
🤗 Looking forward to hearing from you!


----------

Kind regards,

Roman Murtazin

Conversion Tracking Expert

GTM Expert/Tutor

GA4 Engineer

Glory to Ukraine!

WordPressOpenCartPrestashopWixShopifyGoogle Ads
Отзывы заказчиков
userwecheck
Лера 
38 летРоссия
2 года в сервисе
Была
2 года назад
$80
10 баллов
2 года назад
Настройка Google Analytics 4 (GA4) и Яндекс Метрики (ЯМ)
Хорошо, качественно и в срок. На проекте были сложности, все было учтено. Спасибо!
Спасибо за проект.
6kitta66
Яна 
29 летУкраина
2 года в сервисе
Была
месяц назад
$20
10 баллов
2 года назад
Настроить Google Analytics
Спасибо Роману! Грамотно настроил конверсии, терпеливо помог разобраться и главное, что всё теперь работает. Рекомендую!!
Спасибо Яне за проект. Четкое ТЗ и приятная коммуникация. Буду рад новым проектам!
sofer770
Ида 
18 летИзраиль
3 года в сервисе
Была
2 года назад
$50
10 баллов
2 года назад
Контекстная реклама в поиске Гугл
Очень профессиональный подход. Конкретные грамотно построенные вопросы по заданию. Быстрое и четкое исполнение. Очень приятно работать с Романом. Буду рада продолжить сотрудничество. Рекомендую однозначно.
Спасибо Иде за проект. Приятная и вежливая коммуникация. Буду рад помочь в новых проектах. Рекомендую коллегам к сотрудничеству.
zerkalo-I
Татьяна 
43 годаУкраина
14 лет в сервисе
Была
год назад
$70
10 баллов
3 года назад
Ремаркетинг в Adwords
Роман - Отличный профессионал. Всегда на связи. Сделал то что у других не получалось. Очень довольна сотрудничеством. Планирую обратиться еще в ближайшем будущем.
Спасибо Татьяне за проект! Оперативная и приятная коммуникация, очень доволен сотрудничеством. Рекомендую и буду рад новым проектам.
Vladislav_n
Влад 
41 годУкраина
10 лет в сервисе
Был
3 года назад
$101
10 баллов
3 года назад
Аудит и дальнейшее ведение контекста
Роман прекрасно справился с задачей. Сделал аудит, создал и запустил с нуля новую компанию и как результат, быстро увеличилось количество лидов на сайте. Что не маловажно - всегда на связи и дает ценные рекомендации по дальнейшим действиям. Рекомендую к сотрудничеству.
Влад - прекрасный заказчик. Быстро нашли общий язык, четкое ТЗ, всегда на связи, открыт к обсуждению, приятное деловое общение. Спасибо за данный проект, буду рад новым ;)
