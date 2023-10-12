I am a down-to-earth and responsible Freelancer.

Having been programming the web for over 8 years, I have extensive expertise as an experienced full-stack developer.

I have rich experience in various web technologies including JavaScript, React, Node.js, PHP, Laravel, Wordpress, Python, Java, Spring Framework, etc.

My strength that I want to be proud of is that I carry out all processes from clean and reasonable design of the project to data base management and project completion in a practical and substantial manner.

I can create solid, reliable, and quality code that exceeds customer expectations.