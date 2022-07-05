Sardor1204

Hi there, my name is Sardorbek. I am from Uzbekistan I can make simple 3d models for you, your projects and your jobs.

I work 3d modeling since +10 months, and I learned a lot of things for modeling

I use 3ds max 2015 and V-ray 3 when making and rendering models.

I recently completed a project on fiverr.

I worked Fiverr with Maroomay from Australia and now I want to try myself in Weblacer too.

I promise you will not regret working with me and I think we will do other projects together as well.

I consider myself a suitable person for this job and

I am the freelancer you are looking for who will make this project excellently and high quality

sevices:

3d modeling

rendering

product design for amazon

interior design

3d furniture

100% money back grantee

Original and creative work

I have accounts in:

>>>https://ru.3dexport.com/sardorergashboyev18

>>>https://3dbaza.com/ru/portfolio/Sardorbek

>>>https://www.cgtrader.com/uzbek0412

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION