Сако Григорян SargisGrigoryanSargisGrigoryan
23 годаАрмения/Ереван
2 года на фриланс-бирже
Был
год назад
FrontEnd development
Front-End Development
(HTML/css,JavaScript/React-js)FrontEnd developmentI am Sargis, I have dreamed of learning programming since I was a child. At the age of 21, I started learning programming and now I love my profession. I love to get new knowledges,I think the most important thing in life is always learning. I am also very conscientious, and for me it’s a powerful feature.
Портфолио
- Front&Graphic18 просмотров