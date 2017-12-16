Silverman777

Юрий Логинов Silverman777

 
33 годаУкраина/Харьков
6 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
5 лет назад

MAJOR SKILLS

Field

Experience

Level

HTML

4 years

Expert

CSS

4 years

Expert

Bootstrap

4 years

Expert

Photoshop

4 years

-

Git

4 years

Intermediate

Chrome Dev Tools

4 years

Expert

CMS Wordpress

1 year

Beginner

React/Redux

2 years

Intermediate

SUMMARY ExperiencedFront-end Developer with more than 4 years' experience in Front-end and more than 2 years in React.  NON-TECH SKILLS:

than 2 years in React.  NON-TECH SKILLS:   

  •  I have experience workingfreelance participated in various projects with diﬀerent complexity levels,

    delivering code within the agreed terms.

  • Have strong communicationskills as worked closely directly with the clients to gather project

    • requirements and agree on tech solutions ﬁtting each project needs.

  I'm able to provide a comprehensive projectdocumentation on every level of the project cycle, including project basis, architecture and development plans.

    • architecture and development plans.

  Experienced in organizingand managing the work of a small group, coordinating the work of a medium-sized group.

    • group.

 LANGUAGES English– spoken - B1; German– spoken - A2; Russian– native; Ukrainian– native.
WordPressHTMLCSSBootstrapPhotoshopReact.jsGitRedux
