MAJOR SKILLS [table]
Field
Experience
Level
HTML
4 years
Expert
CSS
4 years
Expert
Bootstrap
4 years
Expert
Photoshop
4 years
-
Git
4 years
Intermediate
Chrome Dev Tools
4 years
Expert
CMS Wordpress
1 year
Beginner
React/Redux
2 years
Intermediate
[/table] SUMMARY ExperiencedFront-end Developer with more than 4 years’ experience in Front-end and more
than 2 years in React. NON-TECH SKILLS:
- I have experience workingfreelance participated in various projects with diﬀerent complexity levels,
delivering code within the agreed terms.
- Have strong communicationskills as worked closely directly with the clients to gather project
- I’m able to provide a comprehensive projectdocumentation on every level of the project cycle, including project basis,
- Experienced in organizingand managing the work of a small group, coordinating the work of a medium-sized
requirements and agree on tech solutions ﬁtting each project needs.
architecture and development plans.
group.
- Агро-Стандарт106 просмотров
- 8MOVE114 просмотров