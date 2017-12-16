MAJOR SKILLS [table]

Field

Experience

Level

HTML

4 years

Expert

CSS

4 years

Expert

Bootstrap

4 years

Expert

Photoshop

4 years

-

Git

4 years

Intermediate

Chrome Dev Tools

4 years

Expert

CMS Wordpress

1 year

Beginner

React/Redux

2 years

Intermediate

[/table] SUMMARY ExperiencedFront-end Developer with more than 4 years’ experience in Front-end and more

than 2 years in React. NON-TECH SKILLS:

I have experience workingfreelance participated in various projects with diﬀerent complexity levels, delivering code within the agreed terms.

requirements and agree on tech solutions ﬁtting each project needs. I’m able to provide a comprehensive projectdocumentation on every level of the project cycle, including project basis,

LANGUAGES Ø English– spoken - B1;Ø German– spoken - A2;Ø Russian– native;Ø Ukrainian– native.