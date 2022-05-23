Инди-разработчик C# Unity3D
Я инди-разработчик на C# Unity3d.
Ссылки на мои работы в Play Market:
1. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ThreehahaStudio.TheWarsofMars
2.https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ThreeHahaStudio.ChikenRuns
3. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ThreeHahaStudio.ZombieHouseDefense
Ссылки на мои работы на GitHub:
1. https://github.com/threehaha-commits/TheWarsOfMars
2. https://github.com/threehaha-commits/TanksMultiplayer
3. https://github.com/threehaha-commits/UnderUp/tree/master
4. https://github.com/Melkharissa/PropMe (Пример Photon)
5. https://github.com/threehaha-commits/Asteroids/tree/master
Я против войны в Украине!