Eugene Sorokin
Designer/Art Director
Tel. +38 063 148-24-56;
Ukraine, Kiev
Email: [email protected]
My work/portfolio: http://sorokin3d.com/
Birthday 05.04.1989
Skills/Software Conceptual 3D design оr 2D, animations, drawing,
industrial design and visualization of interiors; AUTODESK series 2014, Adobe series cs6, ZBrush.
Experience:
Epsy Soft
May 2014 – October 2014
Develop Web design
Modeling and character animation
Create Emoticons and stickers for mobile applications
Animations promo rollers
CHEIL WORLDWIDE (Ukraine)
December 2012 - May 2014
Senior designer in retail department
Concept Development for the client's brief
Visualization of creative ideas creative department
Create 3D animated video
Create 2D layouts for printed products and ATL
Preparing print layouts, preparation of 3D models in production
AGL
February 2010- 2012
Talan Communications
Participation in the development of the concept for the client's brief
Creating visualizations on the idea of maturity
Creating 3D animated presentations
Create layouts for print products
Preparation of print layouts
Development of various types of brand zones
Object visualization
Soesthetic group
April 2010 - September 2010
Interior Designer - Visualizer
Duties in office:
Visualization of interior design (houses from glued log)
Creation of construction drawings
Development of a conceptual modeling
Compilation - purchase order. materials
Keeping Projects summary
Create Design Projects
Alan Style
September 2009 - March 2010
Interior Designer - Visualizer
Duties in office:
Interior design visualization
Development of a conceptual modeling
Compilation - purchase order. materials
Keeping Projects summary
Vladimir and LYUDMILA
June 2008 - September 2008,
Interior Designer - Visualizer
Duties in office:
Design visualization classic interiors
Complex Tehnologies
September 2007 - April 2008
Designer visualizer Pos Equipment
Duties in office:
design Visualization
Graphic Design exhibition stand and pos equipment
Education
Incomplete higher
September 2008 - December 2009 DaKKKiM (Kiev, Ukraine) Interior designer
Secondary special
September 2003 – June 2007 technical Unevesity (Ukraine, New Kakhovka)