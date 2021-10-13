Мои работы смотрите здесь: http://sorokin3d.com/

Eugene Sorokin

Designer/Art Director

Tel. +38 063 148-24-56;

Ukraine, Kiev

Email: [email protected]

My work/portfolio: http://sorokin3d.com/

Birthday 05.04.1989

Skills/Software Conceptual 3D design оr 2D, animations, drawing,

industrial design and visualization of interiors; AUTODESK series 2014, Adobe series cs6, ZBrush.

Experience:

Epsy Soft

May 2014 – October 2014

Develop Web design

Modeling and character animation

Create Emoticons and stickers for mobile applications

Animations promo rollers

CHEIL WORLDWIDE (Ukraine)

December 2012 - May 2014

Senior designer in retail department

Concept Development for the client's brief

Visualization of creative ideas creative department

Create 3D animated video

Create 2D layouts for printed products and ATL

Preparing print layouts, preparation of 3D models in production

AGL

February 2010- 2012

Talan Communications

Participation in the development of the concept for the client's brief

Creating visualizations on the idea of maturity

Creating 3D animated presentations

Create layouts for print products

Preparation of print layouts

Development of various types of brand zones

Object visualization

Soesthetic group

April 2010 - September 2010

Interior Designer - Visualizer

Duties in office:

Visualization of interior design (houses from glued log)

Creation of construction drawings

Development of a conceptual modeling

Compilation - purchase order. materials

Keeping Projects summary

Create Design Projects

Alan Style

September 2009 - March 2010

Interior Designer - Visualizer

Duties in office:

Interior design visualization

Development of a conceptual modeling

Compilation - purchase order. materials

Keeping Projects summary

Vladimir and LYUDMILA

June 2008 - September 2008,

Interior Designer - Visualizer

Duties in office:

Design visualization classic interiors

Complex Tehnologies

September 2007 - April 2008

Designer visualizer Pos Equipment

Duties in office:

design Visualization

Graphic Design exhibition stand and pos equipment

Education

Incomplete higher

September 2008 - December 2009 DaKKKiM (Kiev, Ukraine) Interior designer

Secondary special

September 2003 – June 2007 technical Unevesity (Ukraine, New Kakhovka)