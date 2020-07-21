Spartan1991

WEB Разработчик
Experience
- 2016 – 2020 PHP Full Stack Developer at Bullmarket Lmd / Techcellent (Israel)
Client side – HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, jQuery UI, AJAX, Angular 7.0
Mobile – Android, Java, IOS, c#
- 2015 – 2016 Web Application Developer at Interneteams Ltd. (Israel)
Client side – JavaScript, jQuery, jQuery UI, knockout.js, Wordpress
- 2011 - 2015 Application Developer in IT Co (Russia)
Client Side - JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, JSON, AngularJS
Skills
Proficient with JavaScript, C#, C++, ASP.NET, HTML5, CSS, Transact SQL, PHP, Linux, Windows;
Experienced with JSON, Entity Framework(NHibernate), AutoLisp, Wordpress, TFS, Android Studio, Xamarin Studio;
Graphics and Design Photoshop Gaming Construct 2 Mobile Android, IOS
Education
- 2012-2014 Master in Information Science and Mathematics in Yaroslavl State University.
- 2008-2012 Bachelor in Mathematics in Yaroslavl State University.
- 1998-2008 10 years of education, full matriculation
Languages
Russian (native),, English (business), Hebrew (fluent)