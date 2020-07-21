Spartan1991

WEB Разработчик

Experience

2016 – 2020 PHP Full Stack Developer at Bullmarket Lmd / Techcellent (Israel)

Server side – PHP, C#.NET, WCF, Java.

﻿Client side – HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, jQuery UI, AJAX, Angular 7.0

﻿Mobile – Android, Java, IOS, c#

2015 – 2016 Web Application Developer at Interneteams Ltd. (Israel)

Server side – C#.NET, ASP.NET , Microsoft SQL Server, Entity Framework, PHP

﻿Client side – JavaScript, jQuery, jQuery UI, knockout.js, Wordpress

2011 - 2015 Application Developer in IT Co (Russia)

Server Side – C#.NET, ASP.NET , MS SQL, MySQL, Firebird SQL, Microsoft Access, C++ MFC WinAPI, Entity Framework, PHP

﻿Client Side - JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, JSON, AngularJS

Skills

Proficient with JavaScript, C#, C++, ASP.NET, HTML5, CSS, Transact SQL, PHP, Linux, Windows;

Experienced with JSON, Entity Framework(NHibernate), AutoLisp, Wordpress, TFS, Android Studio, Xamarin Studio;

Graphics and Design Photoshop Gaming Construct 2 Mobile Android, IOS

Education

2012-2014 Master in Information Science and Mathematics in Yaroslavl State University.

2008-2012 Bachelor in Mathematics in Yaroslavl State University.

1998-2008 10 years of education, full matriculation

Extended Physics, Programming (Pascal, C), Mathematics,

Languages

Russian (native),, English (business), Hebrew (fluent)