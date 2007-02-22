Flash Game Developer

SUMMARY

I have 10 years experience with programming on Adobe Flash AS2 and AS3.

I started with web design and vector graphics but found that my skills are strongest as a Flash coder and 3D artist. I am familiar with most professional media programs.

I am accustomed to pushing the envelope surrounding online gaming, overcoming obstacles & not only have much experience with OOP and dynamic coding, but thoroughly enjoy it. I enjoy learning & am driven by the sheer desire to expand my skills and become better and more efficient at what I do; possessing irreplaceable real-world experience.

I have built or been consulted with for Flash Game API's for a variety of game sites; including Miniclip, Gimme5games, ArcadeBomb, BlitzGamer, Yandex Games, Nival Interactive, Kongregate & others.

I have extensive experience in Flash 3D work, from isometrical and up to full 3D projection & rendering engines. Other accomplishments include breaking ground in Flash gaming in general, paving the way for current games and showing what Flash was capable of.

Specialties

• General game developing (Expert Level ActionScript 2.0 & 3.0 Class Based OOP / FlashLite 3, WinEXE wrappers);

Server - side software developing (SmartfoxServer / FlashMediaServer / Red5 / ElectroServer / Java / PHP+XML+MySQL)

• Low level 3D engine coding in AS3

• 3D modelling/animation

• Game design

• Languages: English, Russian

TOOLS:

• Graphic design: Adobe Flash CS4/5, FlashDevelop, Adobe CS5 Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Adobe After Effects, Autodesk 3dsMax. Corel Painter XI, Z-brush,V-Ray/Mental Ray

• Toroise SVN, Trak, Bugzilla;

Languages: AS3, AS2, FlashLite3, HTML, XML, Php, MYSQL server, C, C++, Basic, Pascal

Hardware: 3dConnexion SpaceNavigator, Wacom Intuos 3 tablet

EXPERIENCE

Picaso Games

410065, 79, 41b Lunnaya, Saratov, Russia

Game Designer / Lead Programmer / Artist

August 2007 – October 2008

I founded this project with a small group of local students and worked as programmer / game designer.

Responsible for all aspects of game producing, including documentation writing, coding, testing. QA.

Self-employee

410028, 88, 13 Volskaya, Saratov, Russia

Self-employee

January 2006 – Present

Registered private entrepreneur. Worked with such companies as Gimme5Games, Miniclip, ArcadeBomb, Yandex, Nival Interactive, Kongregate, Blitzgamer and others.

EDUCATION

Saratov State Technical Univercity

st. Polytechnicheskaya, 77 410054, Saratov, Russia