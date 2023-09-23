Full-Stack Web Developer
I have an awesome experience with the following in Laravel 5-9.*:
- Auth, Cache, Eloquent
- Migrations, Config, Routing
- Controllers, Models and Relationships
- Queues
- Facades
Experience Laravel Ready-to-use bundles:
- Cashier
- Socialite
- Jetstream
Here are the main skills of me:
- Strong experience of Laravel framework.
- Good experience in PHP, MySQL, Vue.js, Inertia, JQuery.
- Solid web development experience with OOP, social network APIs and following famous patterns like MVC.
Please feel free to contact me.