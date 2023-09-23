Full-Stack Web Developer

I have an awesome experience with the following in Laravel 5-9.*:

- Auth, Cache, Eloquent

- Migrations, Config, Routing

- Controllers, Models and Relationships

- Queues

- Mail

- Facades

Experience Laravel Ready-to-use bundles:

- Cashier

- Socialite

- Jetstream

Here are the main skills of me:

- Strong experience of Laravel framework.

- Good experience in PHP, MySQL, Vue.js, Inertia, JQuery.

- Solid web development experience with OOP, social network APIs and following famous patterns like MVC.

Please feel free to contact me.