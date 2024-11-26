Small talk
I'm Yuri Malakhovskiy, a UX/UI and Product Designer with over 7 years of experience in crafting user-centered b2b web interfaces, portals, trading platforms, aggregators for booking medicines, and mobile applications. My work spans diverse industries including health healthcare, pharma, e-commerce, and startups (pos application).
I excel in combining creativity with functionality to deliver impactful user experiences. My expertise spans hypothesis generation, UX/UI design, prototyping, and cross-functional collaboration, ensuring successful project delivery and user satisfaction.
To summarize:
- Extensive experience in web application development.
- Problem solving
- Solution oriented
Дизайн мобильных приложений
