Good afternoon. My name is Tetyana, I'm 18 years old. I am studying at the College and University in two specialties. (Computer Engineering and Cybersecurity), took a lot of courses on layout (html / css), design (Figma), and courses on WordPress.

my skills:

• Development of website design

• Layout

• Website turnkey on WordPress

Before registering for freelancing, I already took orders, so I need to add to the portfolio. The manager is vikonuyu yakіsno, shvidko that on timing. I work in the team of retailers Front/Back.

I would like to start, but I will build you a site that is better than your competitors.