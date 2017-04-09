Web design, branding, photographer, photo art, digital art

Hi, I'm designing for more than 4 years, a number of completed projects (all projects do not see any sense to load, so I chose the most worthy).

Experience not only a performer, but also the head of the design studio.

Projects which are in my portfolio, not only commercial, there are projects for public institutions.

Always glad to listen your criticism, suggestions, cooperation proposals.

I am fond of the same PHOTOART, digital art and photography, I believe that a man must be developed in all areas such as the design of an interesting profession