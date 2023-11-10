aleyadaniela

About me

I spent eight transformative years in Bucharest, where I completed high school with a specialization in philology, and those years laid the foundation for my journey of professional growth. From 2016 to 2017, I had the exciting opportunity to work as a Public Relations and Marketing Assistant for Bucharest Fashion Week, contributing to the success of two memorable seasons. My career path then led me to the language education sector, where I thrived as both an Assistant and Sales Manager at a language school from 2018 to 2020. This experience sharpened my skills in communication, customer relations, and sales. In 2021, I took on the role of manager at the esteemed Medical Center Regina Maria, which further enriched my expertise in healthcare management and customer service. Seeking new horizons, I moved to Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, where I joined the dynamic Dyninno Group. Here, I embraced my love for travel and marketing, serving as a Travel Agent and Marketing Manager for InoxPlus. Although I initially pursued studies in Biomedicine, I've since taken a new direction, currently immersing myself in the world of Graphic Design through a course at Link Academy. My insatiable curiosity continues to drive me to explore diverse fields, including psychology, marketing, art history, and graphic design.