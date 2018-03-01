allexpotapenko

Web-разработчик

Launched 5 new website ad blogs incorporating the latest social media applications;

- Website optimization up to 100 points in Google PageSpeed Insights.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCES

Professional Skills

- 1+ year of Front-End Developer experience;

- Good expertise in PhpStorm, Visual Studio, MonoDevelop, Atom;

- In-depth knowledge of SQL, PHP, JavaScript;

WORK EXPERIENCE

1. March 2018 – June 2019

Front-End Developer Responsibilities:

- Optimized front-end efficiency by shifting the blogs over to WordPress and brand-associated them to the main site;

- Resolved design issues through root cause analysis and performed data cleanups;

- Utilized HTML, CSS, Javascript, SASS, Post-CSS, NPM, Node.js, Grunt, Yeoman and Git for e-commerce site development;

- Collaborated with team of UX designers to create new Web Content Management system.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION

2016 – 2022

Bachelor's Degree at Energodar Institute of State and Municipal Management, Software Development Department, Qualification: Software Engineer

PROFESSIONAL COURSES & TRAININGS

March 2019 – June 2019

Harvard CS50 Course

April 2018

ModX / WordPress Courses

April 2016 – March 2019

Gosha Dudar Professional Training Courses: jQuery, Java Script, Sass, Php & MySQL, Bootstrap 4, CSS 3, HTML 5, C# for Unity, C#, Photoshop, Adobe Premier.

- An expert at C#, jQuery, Bootstrap, Sass, HTML, CSS, AJAX;

- Sound knowledge of Wordpress, ModX;

- Strong object-oriented design skills;

- Open to learning and using new systems involved in JavaScript Programming;

- Successful in product development for business solutions.

Public Relations and Interpersonal

Skills:

- Constructively handled difficult situations;

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills;

- Ability to work in a culturally diverse environment and get along fairly well with people from different nationalities.

Organizational Skills:

- Effective team-player with considerable attention to details;

- Excellent time management skills;

- Operated under time constraints and proficiency requirements.

Languages:

- English – Intermediate;

- Ukrainian – Fluent;

- Russian – Fluent.

HOBBIES

March 2018 – June 2019

TW / NKLE YOUTUBE channel

Activities:

- Shooting & editing videos, creating informational previews and posts, video search optimization.