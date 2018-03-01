allexpotapenko

Launched 5 new website ad blogs incorporating the latest social media applications;
- Website optimization up to 100 points in Google PageSpeed Insights.
SKILLS AND COMPETENCES
Professional Skills
- 1+ year of Front-End Developer experience;
- Good expertise in PhpStorm, Visual Studio, MonoDevelop, Atom;
- In-depth knowledge of SQL, PHP, JavaScript;
WORK EXPERIENCE
1. March 2018 – June 2019
Front-End Developer Responsibilities:
- Optimized front-end efficiency by shifting the blogs over to WordPress and brand-associated them to the main site;
- Resolved design issues through root cause analysis and performed data cleanups;
- Utilized HTML, CSS, Javascript, SASS, Post-CSS, NPM, Node.js, Grunt, Yeoman and Git for e-commerce site development;
- Collaborated with team of UX designers to create new Web Content Management system.
ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION
2016 – 2022
Bachelor's Degree at Energodar Institute of State and Municipal Management, Software Development Department, Qualification: Software Engineer
PROFESSIONAL COURSES & TRAININGS
March 2019 – June 2019
Harvard CS50 Course
April 2018
ModX / WordPress Courses
April 2016 – March 2019
Gosha Dudar Professional Training Courses: jQuery, Java Script, Sass, Php & MySQL, Bootstrap 4, CSS 3, HTML 5, C# for Unity, C#, Photoshop, Adobe Premier.
- An expert at C#, jQuery, Bootstrap, Sass, HTML, CSS, AJAX;
- Sound knowledge of Wordpress, ModX;
- Strong object-oriented design skills;
- Open to learning and using new systems involved in JavaScript Programming;
- Successful in product development for business solutions.
Public Relations and Interpersonal
Skills:
- Constructively handled difficult situations;
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills;
- Ability to work in a culturally diverse environment and get along fairly well with people from different nationalities.
Organizational Skills:
- Effective team-player with considerable attention to details;
- Excellent time management skills;
- Operated under time constraints and proficiency requirements.
Languages:
- English – Intermediate;
- Ukrainian – Fluent;
- Russian – Fluent.
HOBBIES
March 2018 – June 2019
TW / NKLE YOUTUBE channel
Activities:
- Shooting & editing videos, creating informational previews and posts, video search optimization.