alya3377233

Few words about me))

Hello everyone,

I am second year of my marketing degree at the National University of Life and Environment (English program). I have background in consumer consulting and understand, that these skills can have impact on sales.

My education at the National University of Life and Environment (English program) marketing knowledge that should further as a marketer. Also I have created many presentations on English,gave advices to people on vacancies.

I would enjoy an opportunity to talk with you or view your reply to see where my skill set would be of the greatest benefit to your orders.

Looking forward to hearing from you,

Alina

P.S. Resume enclosed.Have a nice day)))

https://t.me/c/1565239687/126