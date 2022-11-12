My Profile

Hello! I'm an intermediate full-stack web+mobile developer 4+ years of experience. I'm good with LAMP stack (PHP+Mysql) and various tools/technologies/frameworks of PHP and JS. Development of RESTful projects. Continuous refactoring and optimization of the system to improve the efficiency and quality of development cycles;

Technology stack:

- DB: MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

- PHP: Syfony, Laravel, API Platform,CMS Bitrix, CMS Wordpress

- JS/TS: Nodejs, Angularjs, Vuejs

- Jira / Bitbucket /CRM Bitrix 24/Redmine / Git

- Linux administration, Ansible, Docker

-Web servers: Apache, Nginx

- AWS services

Located in Eastern Europe(Minsk, Belarus), available for full-time, my working hours overlap US working hours and ready to start immediately.