My Profile
Hello! I'm an intermediate full-stack web+mobile developer 4+ years of experience. I'm good with LAMP stack (PHP+Mysql) and various tools/technologies/frameworks of PHP and JS. Development of RESTful projects. Continuous refactoring and optimization of the system to improve the efficiency and quality of development cycles;
Technology stack:
- DB: MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
- PHP: Syfony, Laravel, API Platform,CMS Bitrix, CMS Wordpress
- JS/TS: Nodejs, Angularjs, Vuejs
- Jira / Bitbucket /CRM Bitrix 24/Redmine / Git
- Linux administration, Ansible, Docker
-Web servers: Apache, Nginx
- AWS services
Located in Eastern Europe(Minsk, Belarus), available for full-time, my working hours overlap US working hours and ready to start immediately.
Я против войны в Украине!