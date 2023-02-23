UI/UX/WEB Designer

Greetings! My name is Anastasia, I have a portfolio on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/AnastasiaM_design

and more examples of works that I will be happy to demonstrate and tell you about every detail, what, how, and why exactly )

I graduated from UI/UX design courses, where I did my first work and later a case study. I work with e-commerce, landing pages, and corporate websites. I am ready to help implement a project of any complexity. I take responsibility for my work. I know enough about current trends, how to attract attention to product and can help you to solve any business issue in my area.

I also take criticism positively if it is constructive because, without criticism, it is impossible to grow up, both professionally and personally.

My contacts:

+380663060607;

Telegram: @anstsmlchnv;

[email protected] .