6 years of C / C++ developments for Windows and Linux. Including 2 years on Project manager and Team Lead position with clients from USA and Europe
Projects for different hardware and operational systems
•IBM PC and compatible equipment
•Win32 (98/Me/2kXP), Windows, Linux/*NIX; X86, AVR, ARM, DSP
General skills for developing the software
•Object oriented programming (intermediate)
•Software architecture design (intermediate)
•DB development (basic)
•Graphic user interface developing (intermediate)
•Win32 API (intermediate)
•Client-server application intermediate)
•Application debug (high)
•Driver development(basic)
Programming languages, toolkits and technologies
•C/C++, STL, Multi-threading, WinAPI, BSD Sockets, QT, WINE, Assembler, DSP assembler,
embedded development , ImageMagick, OpenGL, SDL, WTL,COM, Protobuf, RCF
•SVN, Git
•Reverse engineering
•MSVS, Eclipse, Code::Blocks, Qt Creator, GSS
•Installers development