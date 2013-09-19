Программист C/C++, STL,Boost, WinAPI, Sockets, QT,ATL/WTL,OpenGL

6 years of C / C++ developments for Windows and Linux. Including 2 years on Project manager and Team Lead position with clients from USA and Europe

Projects for different hardware and operational systems

•IBM PC and compatible equipment

•Win32 (98/Me/2kXP), Windows, Linux/*NIX; X86, AVR, ARM, DSP

General skills for developing the software

•Object oriented programming (intermediate)

•Software architecture design (intermediate)

•DB development (basic)

•Graphic user interface developing (intermediate)

•Win32 API (intermediate)

•Client-server application intermediate)

•Application debug (high)

•Driver development(basic)

Programming languages, toolkits and technologies

•C/C++, STL, Multi-threading, WinAPI, BSD Sockets, QT, WINE, Assembler, DSP assembler,

embedded development , ImageMagick, OpenGL, SDL, WTL,COM, Protobuf, RCF

•SVN, Git

•Reverse engineering

•MSVS, Eclipse, Code::Blocks, Qt Creator, GSS

•Installers development